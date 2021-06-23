Hālau Ka Lei Mokihana o Leinā‘ala

Kumu: Leināʻala Pavao Jardin

Hula Kahiko (Kāne) | “Nani Hāʻupu”

This mele honoring Queen Kapiʻolani features well-known places on the islands of Kauaʻi and Oʻahu. This perhaps suggests that in the intertwining of both islands, there is a hidden message of affection. Kumu Hula Henry Pā taught this hula kuolo to Kumu Hula Rae Fonseca. Hāʻupu translated means fond memory and in this performance the hālau remembers Kumu Hula Rae and the legacy he gifted to his students.

Hula Kahiko (Wahine) | “Kaulana ʻO Wahine Kapu”

Uncle George Nāʻope and his haumana, the late Kumu Hula Rae Fonseca, composed this mele to pay tribute to the strength and beauty of Pele. The hula vividly revitalizes concerns raised in the 1980s over the construction of the geothermal plant in Kapoho which lay in Pele’s path over a year ago. The mana of nature and the actions of humans and gods are at the heart of this mele.

Hula ʻAuana (Kāne) | “Nā Mele Hoʻoheno O Kahikilaulani: He Aloha Nō ʻO Honolulu / Maile Swing / ʻĀʻoia”

This medley blends three beloved classic mele of Kumu Hula Rae Fonseca. These three tunes celebrate being in love, the fun of the tease and precious moments spent together. The men dance in tribute to Kumu Rae’s teachings. Enjoy the swing, attitudes and joy expressed by the ʻōlapa as they perform songs that remind us why we love the hula!

Hula ʻAuana (Wahine) | “Ka Nani Aʻo Kaʻū”

Honoring the legacy of Kumu Leināʻala’s Kumu Hula, Rae Fonseca, this mele highlights the fun, beauty and heritage of Kaʻū, Hawaiʻi. Through this composition by Kumu George Nāʻope, we shall always remember wahi pana such as Palahemo where natives such as Uncle George’s grand-aunt once told him “If you haven’t been to Palahemo, you haven’t seen Kaʻū!”

