Hālau I Ka Wēkiu

Pauoa, O’ahu
Hālau I Ka Wēkiu 2019 Merrie Monarch Hula ʻAuana
Hālau I Ka Wēkiu 2019 Merrie Monarch Hula ʻAuana(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:03 AM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Kumu: Karl Veto Baker & Michael Lanakila Casupang

Hula Kahiko (Kāne) | “No Luna I Ka Hale Kai O Ka Maʻalewa”

The traditional mele, “No Luna I Ka Hale Kai O Ka Maʻalewa” describes Hiʻiaka’s supernatural powers, particularly her ability to see and hear from great distances. From the heights on the northern shores of Kauaʻi, she sees the lehua forests of Puna and hears the rustling pebbles on the shores of Keaʻau, on Hawaiʻi Island. Although there are many variations of this mele, this hula performance traces back five generations to the late Kumu Hula Lokalia Montgomery.

Hula Kahiko | “Ke Haʻa Lā Puna I Ka Makani”

On the beach at Nanahuki, Hiʻiakaikapoliopele learns “Ke Haʻa Lā Puna I Ka Makani” from her beloved friend Hōpoe. This mele hula captures the happiness they shared performing this dance on the shores with the wind caressing the hala groves of Puna, “Hula leʻa wale...” The dancers provide glimpses of Puna through their portrayal of the rhythmic sea swells, the gentle breeze and the graceful sway of the hala tree.

Hula ʻAuana (Kāne) | “Haʻaheo”

Urging the people of Hawaiʻi to be proud of our heritage, this mele encourages us to seek knowledge and to preserve the traditions left to us by our kūpuna. Written more than 40 years ago by Palani Vaughan, the same message holds true today. Each of us must look to the future by unifying as a lāhui to uphold our culture and respect sacred places, to seek knowledge and move progressively toward the future.

Hula ʻAuana | “He ʻOlu”

Following a visit to the home of Dr. Michael and Bina Chun in Waimea, Julian Keikilani Ako composed this enchanting mele, “He ʻOlu.” The generous hospitality of the family and the beautiful, lush surroundings were his inspiration. The song expresses his feelings of contentment, security and a sense of calmness while in the home nestled in the shelter and protection of Mauna Kea.

