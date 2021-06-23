Hālau Hula Olana

Kumu: Olana & Howard Ai and Shelsea Ai Apana

Hula Kahiko | “ʻO Laʻieikawai, Ka Wahine Piʻo ʻĀnuenue”

The story of Laʻieikawai is as timeless as the great love stories found in history books. Her beauty was beyond compare and she was highly desired by many aliʻi. She dwelled in the heights of Paliuli, resting on the wings of birds, guarded by Waka and the Maile sisters and was followed by a rainbow, a sign of her royal birth.

Hula ʻAuana | “Hoʻonanea”

The Songbird of Hawaiʻi, Lena Machado, wrote “Hoʻonanea” to poetically express the emotions of falling in love. Once a love connection has been made, the experience can be as natural as a bird sipping the nectar of a flower or the moonlight dancing on the water. Let’s get lost in love and hoʻonanea to the lyrics and melody of this Hawaiian classic.

