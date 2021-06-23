Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Hālau Hula Olana

Puʻuloa, Oʻahu
2019 Hula Kahiko: Halau Hula Olana
2019 Hula Kahiko: Halau Hula Olana
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:37 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kumu: Olana & Howard Ai and Shelsea Ai Apana

Hula Kahiko | “ʻO Laʻieikawai, Ka Wahine Piʻo ʻĀnuenue”

The story of Laʻieikawai is as timeless as the great love stories found in history books. Her beauty was beyond compare and she was highly desired by many aliʻi. She dwelled in the heights of Paliuli, resting on the wings of birds, guarded by Waka and the Maile sisters and was followed by a rainbow, a sign of her royal birth.

Hula ʻAuana | “Hoʻonanea”

The Songbird of Hawaiʻi, Lena Machado, wrote “Hoʻonanea” to poetically express the emotions of falling in love. Once a love connection has been made, the experience can be as natural as a bird sipping the nectar of a flower or the moonlight dancing on the water. Let’s get lost in love and hoʻonanea to the lyrics and melody of this Hawaiian classic.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
State raises alarms after confirming community spread of Delta variant
HNN File
EMS: Man in serious condition after apparent gunshot wound to upper chest
Gabriel Kealoha with his wife Shannon and their daughter.
Family’s search for bone marrow donors in cancer fight captures attention of ‘The Rock’
Haiku Stairs
Man accused of illegally entering Haiku Stairs, assaulting HPD officer
Ioane Asagra joins a hearing via Zoom call.
Kona judge recuses himself from murder case after stumbling upon crime scene

Latest News

Ke Kai O Kahiki 2019 Merrie Monarch Hula Kahiko
Ke Kai O Kahiki
Ka Lā ‘Ōnohi Mai O Ha‘eha‘e 2019 Merrie Monarch Hula Kahiko
Ka Lā ‘Ōnohi Mai O Ha‘eha‘e
Hālau Hiʻiakaināmakalehua 2019 Merrie Monarch Hula ʻAuana
Hālau Hiʻiakaināmakalehua
Hālau I Ka Wēkiu 2019 Merrie Monarch Hula ʻAuana
Hālau I Ka Wēkiu
Hālau o Ka Hanu Lehua 2019 Merrie Monarch Hula Kahiko
Hālau o Ka Hanu Lehua