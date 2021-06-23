Hālau Hiʻiakaināmakalehua

Kumu Robert Keʻano Kaʻupu IV & Lono Padilla

Hula Kahiko (Kāne) | “E Hoʻi Nā Wai”

On a drive from Lāhaina to Kīhei, Kumu Hula Cody Pueo Pata lamented over the dry and barren riverbeds of the south side of Maui. Kumu Pueo was perplexed by the irony of the place names of areas such as Waiākoa, Kūlanihākoʻi and Waipuʻilani, indicating a past profusion of water. Through this mele, he entreats the waters to return in their myriad of forms and to flow once again.

Hula Kahiko | “Pau Ke Aho I Nā Kahawai Lau O Hilo”

Choosing the direct route through the forested territory of the moʻo, Panaʻewa, Hiʻiaka recognizes the dangers that lay ahead, but she remains keenly focused on the urgency of her errand. Fully aware of the exhausting battle that will ensue with Panaʻewa, Hiʻiaka foresees the grueling terrain that lies beyond at Hilo Palikū, and describes both situations appropriately. The dancers invoke the many forms of Hiʻiaka, while also entreating her abilities to heal and regenerate life.

Hula ʻAuana (Kāne) | “E Kiss Kāua”

“E Kiss Kāua” tells of the kolohe antics of two lovers being drenched by the Kilihune rain of Lanihuli. While the sweet breath of a tender liko lokelani is being enjoyed, the mele cautions not to burden oneself by the gossiping crabs in town, but rather continue to delight in the nectar of the honeysuckle flower. This spirited tune was originally composed as a mele maʻi by Rev. Dennis Kamakahi for his eldest son.

Hula ʻAuana | “I Puʻuhuluhulu Kō Wehi”

Composed as a tradtional mele wehi for the goddess of the snow, Poliahu, the words of the song honor the area called Puʻuhuluhulu as the adornment of lofty Mauna Kea. Haku mele Chad Takatsugi pays tribute to Poliahu, the woman who dwells in the cold and he mentions the beautiful and hardy ʻaʻaliʻi shrubs standing firmly amid the mist and the Kaiāulu wind.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.