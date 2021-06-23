Tributes
HFD rescues 2 lost hikers on Nuuanu trail

(Hawaii News Now (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:16 AM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department rescued two lost hikers on a Nuuanu trail on Tuesday afternoon.

HFD crews responded to a 911 call from Lulumahu Trail around 5:20 p.m.

Officials said the hikers were lost with no drinking water.

Crews airlifted two 40-year-old men, both residents, to a landing zone at the Nuuanu reservoir.

They did not need medical attention, officials said.

HFD reminds hikers to bring plenty of water and stay on the trail.

