HFD rescues 2 lost hikers on Nuuanu trail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department rescued two lost hikers on a Nuuanu trail on Tuesday afternoon.

HFD crews responded to a 911 call from Lulumahu Trail around 5:20 p.m.

Officials said the hikers were lost with no drinking water.

Crews airlifted two 40-year-old men, both residents, to a landing zone at the Nuuanu reservoir.

They did not need medical attention, officials said.

HFD reminds hikers to bring plenty of water and stay on the trail.

