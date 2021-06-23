Hawaii reports 42 new cases; 57% of residents have been vaccinated

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 42 new COVID cases on Wednesday and no additional fatalities.

The death toll from the virus in the islands stands at 513.

Meanwhile, the state says that at least 57% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated while 62% have gotten at least one dose.

The 42 new infections bring the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 37,429.

Of the new cases, 24 were on Oahu, 11 were on Hawaii Island, two were on Maui, and one was on Kauai. There were also four residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Over the last 14 days, the state Health Department says there have been 513 new cases statewide.

Below is the daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

