Hawaii Island police respond to possible shooting in Hawaiian Acres

By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:37 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii county police are responding to reports of a shooting in Hawaiian Acres.

Sources say multiple shots were fired near Mountain View Road. Officers are on scene but were reportedly not involved in the actual shooting.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries.

Additional details of the incident were unclear.

This story may be updated.

