Former ‘Bow Leo Koloamatangi and KO Bros scouting set to host lineman camp this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former University of Hawaii offensive lineman,Leo Koloamatangi and his scouting service, KO Bros are set to host ‘The Arrival” lineman camp this weekend at Farrington High School.

The former ‘Bow, alongside his brother, Meffy and coaches from the Division I and professional level will be coaching up local prospects from the prep and junior college level this Saturday at Edward “Skippa” Diaz Stadium.

Head over to the KO Bros website to sign up ahead of Saturday’s camp.

🚨To ensure our Outer-Island athletes can make our camp, we’ve extended the registration period and we’re moving our camp date to NEXT WEEK SATURDAY, JUNE 26TH❗️🚨



DATE:

SAT. JUNE 26TH



TIME:

12:30 PM REG.



LOCATION:

FARRINGTON HS - HOME OF THE GOVS❗️#KOBROS #KOAPPROVED pic.twitter.com/Bpxvc4ph9p — KO Bros (@OfficialKOBros) June 18, 2021

Registration on Saturday starts at 12:30 p.m. with warm ups starting at 1:30 p.m. with camp wrapping up at 4:30 p.m.

Players will be suited up with shoulder pads and a soft shell helmet — equipment will be provided if needed — all campers will be fed following the completion of camp.

Koloamatangi started KO Bros as the first lineman specific scouting and recruiting service in the nation, helping players in the trenches get to the next level.

To register for the camp:

https://kobros.org/campsandevents/p/the-arrival-hawaii-619

