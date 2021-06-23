Forecast: Lighter winds on the way before a breezy weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Steady trade winds with a few spotty showers will hold through Thursday. LIght southerly winds takeover late Thursday through Friday with possible afternoon showers. Trades return to moderate speeds over the weekend with minimal rainfall expected.

The current south swell will continue to lower today. A series of small south swells will build surf up near the summertime average again Thursday through early next week. A series of small northwest swells will keep some small surf in place along north facing shores through early next week, with the peak day looking to be Saturday, where slightly overhead surf will be possible. Surf along east facing shores will remain small and below the summertime average through early next week.

