Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Lighter winds on the way before a breezy weekend

Forecast: Lighter winds on the way before a breezy weekend
Forecast: Lighter winds on the way before a breezy weekend(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:32 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Steady trade winds with a few spotty showers will hold through Thursday. LIght southerly winds takeover late Thursday through Friday with possible afternoon showers. Trades return to moderate speeds over the weekend with minimal rainfall expected.

The current south swell will continue to lower today. A series of small south swells will build surf up near the summertime average again Thursday through early next week. A series of small northwest swells will keep some small surf in place along north facing shores through early next week, with the peak day looking to be Saturday, where slightly overhead surf will be possible. Surf along east facing shores will remain small and below the summertime average through early next week.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
State raises alarms after confirming community spread of Delta variant
Law enforcement was called in to remove a disruptive passenger on a plane that landed in...
Video of HNL-bound disruptive traveler surfaces amid national debate on unruly passengers
HNN File
EMS: Man in serious condition after apparent gunshot wound to upper chest
(File)
With a long ‘intent to veto list,’ governor meets opposition for what’s there—and what’s not
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

Winds will weaken near the end of the week.
Mostly dry conditions, but trades to lighten up
Winds will weaken near the end of the week.
Mostly dry trade wind conditions
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Trade winds to hold into the weekend
Forecast: Trade winds to hold into the weekend