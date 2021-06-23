Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Crishelle Kaleiohōkū Young

Kawaiʻulaokalā
The Miss Aloha Hula portion of the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival airs Thursday, July 1 on Hawaii...
The Miss Aloha Hula portion of the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival airs Thursday, July 1 on Hawaii News Now.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:25 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kumu: Keliʻihoʻomalu Puchalski

Hula Kahiko | “No Ka Laʻi Awakea”

This mele inoa was written in honor of William Charles Lunalilo who was the first elected monarch of Hawaiʻi. Although he only reigned for one year, he was well-liked by the people and became known as the “people’s king.” In this mele, composer Mrs. K.A. Kahiliopua wove place names and elements of nature to praise our beloved Lunalilo and to affirm his royal status.

Hula ʻAuana | “ʻOlu O Puʻulani”

Aunty Helen Lindsey Parker’s song, “ʻOlu O Puʻulani” (the peace on heaven’s hill), is for her sister’s guest house which overlooked Kalaupapa Settlement on Molokaʻi. This was a guest home for those visiting ʻohana at Kalaupapa. This mele was not just an acknowledgement of affection for the guest home but also for a kamalei...a beloved child or punahele...a favorite of the family who was sent to the settlement and who will never be forgotten.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
State raises alarms after confirming community spread of Delta variant
Law enforcement was called in to remove a disruptive passenger on a plane that landed in...
Video of HNL-bound disruptive traveler surfaces amid national debate on unruly passengers
HNN File
EMS: Man in serious condition after apparent gunshot wound to upper chest
State Ethics Commission has fined former Nanakuli Charter School principal for improper cash...
Ethics Commission fines former principal for improper cash advances, including to his wife
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

The Miss Aloha Hula portion of the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival airs Thursday, July 1 on Hawaii...
Ashley Kilioulaninuiamamaohoʻopiʻiwahinekapualokeokalaniākea Lai
The Miss Aloha Hula portion of the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival airs Thursday, July 1 on Hawaii...
Rosemary Kaʻimilei Keamoai-Strickland
The Miss Aloha Hula portion of the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival airs Thursday, July 1 on Hawaii...
Kaleikaumaka Destiny Kaimanaimoliʻi Bartolome Cruz
The Miss Aloha Hula portion of the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival airs Thursday, July 1 on Hawaii...
Makaʻala Kahikinaokalālani Victoria Perry