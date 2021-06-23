Crishelle Kaleiohōkū Young

Kumu: Keliʻihoʻomalu Puchalski

Hula Kahiko | “No Ka Laʻi Awakea”

This mele inoa was written in honor of William Charles Lunalilo who was the first elected monarch of Hawaiʻi. Although he only reigned for one year, he was well-liked by the people and became known as the “people’s king.” In this mele, composer Mrs. K.A. Kahiliopua wove place names and elements of nature to praise our beloved Lunalilo and to affirm his royal status.

Hula ʻAuana | “ʻOlu O Puʻulani”

Aunty Helen Lindsey Parker’s song, “ʻOlu O Puʻulani” (the peace on heaven’s hill), is for her sister’s guest house which overlooked Kalaupapa Settlement on Molokaʻi. This was a guest home for those visiting ʻohana at Kalaupapa. This mele was not just an acknowledgement of affection for the guest home but also for a kamalei...a beloved child or punahele...a favorite of the family who was sent to the settlement and who will never be forgotten.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.