Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Cierra Mei-Ling Hauʻolimaikalani Pagaduan Chow

Hālau o Ka Hanu Lehua
The Miss Aloha Hula portion of the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival airs Thursday, July 1 on Hawaii...
The Miss Aloha Hula portion of the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival airs Thursday, July 1 on Hawaii News Now.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:24 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kumu: Kamaka Kukona

Hula Kahiko | “ʻO Lauliʻa Ke Aliʻi”

The multifaceted Hiʻiaka is honored in “ʻO Lauliʻa Ke Aliʻi.” This mele may also serve as a memory tool for Hōpoe to use as a safeguard from destruction caused by Pele’s lava. Hōpoe was Hiʻiaka’s dearest companion and it was Hiʻiaka’s hope that Hōpoe’s recitation of names in the chant would save her life. Pele hears the names of her family members recited in Hōpoe’s chant, and Pele is impressed by Hōpoe’s knowledge of her family. Hōpoe’s life is spared.

Hula ʻAuana | “Ka Wai Lehua ʻAʻala Ka Honua”

“Ka Wai Lehua ʻAʻala Ka Honua” was penned by Frank Kawaikapuokalani Hewett in 1979 and speaks of the waters of life–specifically the rain that falls from the heavens. Both rain and lehua blossoms drift from the tree to the earth and then into the waters of the sea. The cycle of life is metaphorically cast and interwoven in the mele. “This song is for you, my royal child and your name is Ka Wai Lehua ʻAʻala Ka Honua.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
State raises alarms after confirming community spread of Delta variant
Law enforcement was called in to remove a disruptive passenger on a plane that landed in...
Video of HNL-bound disruptive traveler surfaces amid national debate on unruly passengers
HNN File
EMS: Man in serious condition after apparent gunshot wound to upper chest
State Ethics Commission has fined former Nanakuli Charter School principal for improper cash...
Ethics Commission fines former principal for improper cash advances, including to his wife
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

The Miss Aloha Hula portion of the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival airs Thursday, July 1 on Hawaii...
Ashley Kilioulaninuiamamaohoʻopiʻiwahinekapualokeokalaniākea Lai
The Miss Aloha Hula portion of the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival airs Thursday, July 1 on Hawaii...
Rosemary Kaʻimilei Keamoai-Strickland
The Miss Aloha Hula portion of the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival airs Thursday, July 1 on Hawaii...
Kaleikaumaka Destiny Kaimanaimoliʻi Bartolome Cruz
The Miss Aloha Hula portion of the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival airs Thursday, July 1 on Hawaii...
Makaʻala Kahikinaokalālani Victoria Perry
The Miss Aloha Hula portion of the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival airs Thursday, July 1 on Hawaii...
Crishelle Kaleiohōkū Young