Cierra Mei-Ling Hauʻolimaikalani Pagaduan Chow

Kumu: Kamaka Kukona

Hula Kahiko | “ʻO Lauliʻa Ke Aliʻi”

The multifaceted Hiʻiaka is honored in “ʻO Lauliʻa Ke Aliʻi.” This mele may also serve as a memory tool for Hōpoe to use as a safeguard from destruction caused by Pele’s lava. Hōpoe was Hiʻiaka’s dearest companion and it was Hiʻiaka’s hope that Hōpoe’s recitation of names in the chant would save her life. Pele hears the names of her family members recited in Hōpoe’s chant, and Pele is impressed by Hōpoe’s knowledge of her family. Hōpoe’s life is spared.

Hula ʻAuana | “Ka Wai Lehua ʻAʻala Ka Honua”

“Ka Wai Lehua ʻAʻala Ka Honua” was penned by Frank Kawaikapuokalani Hewett in 1979 and speaks of the waters of life–specifically the rain that falls from the heavens. Both rain and lehua blossoms drift from the tree to the earth and then into the waters of the sea. The cycle of life is metaphorically cast and interwoven in the mele. “This song is for you, my royal child and your name is Ka Wai Lehua ʻAʻala Ka Honua.”

