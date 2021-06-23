Ashley Kilioulaninuiamamaohoʻopiʻiwahinekapualokeokalaniākea Lai

Kumu: Kapua Dalire-Moe

Hula Kahiko | “Nani Oʻahu Kuʻu One Hānau”

The beauty found on Oʻahu–from the uplands of Kūmaipō to the rainbows brought by the Kūkalahale rain and the calm mist of the Koʻolau mountains–is memorialized in this mele composed by Manu Boyd. The famous ancient Oʻahu chief Kākuhihewa is also acknowledged and honored. “And the ʻilima... entwined with the maile of Kaʻala, unforgettable...Oʻahu, land of my birth.”

Hula ʻAuana | “A Luna I Ka Pali”

The composer, Kauʻi Dalire, expresses her deep affection for the quiet beauty of Nuʻuanu Pali, Lanihuli adorned by the clouds and the ever-present ʻĀpuakea rain. Each of these features arouses memories of the past and thoughts of the present, recollections of our kupuna and of our love for our homeland of Kāneʻohe. Our family members who give so much to this performance are acknowledged as well.

