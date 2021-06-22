Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Taxpayers to front bill for rescue of a man who tried to kayak to Hawaii alone

A solo kayaker embarks on a historic 2,400-mile journey from San Francisco to Hawaii.
A solo kayaker embarks on a historic 2,400-mile journey from San Francisco to Hawaii.
By HNN Staff
Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Taxpayers are footing the bill for a recent ocean rescue of a California man who was trying to kayak to Hawaii by himself.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Cyril Derreumaux’s rescue will cost taxpayers more than $42,000.

He needed assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard earlier this month after six days at sea. He was heading to the islands and was about 70 miles off the coast of Santa Cruz when rough conditions got the best of him.

[Read a previous report: Kayaker who hoped to cross Pacific recalls harrowing days before rescue]

The bill includes rescue crew hours, helicopter fuel, and a few other things.

An official with the U.S. Coast Guard told the San Francisco Chronicle that the money comes from a $1 billion national budget for search-and-rescue teams.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Repair work continues on water main break on Moanalua Freeway.
Drivers urged to plan ahead as repairs to damaged water main continue on Moanalua Freeway
Sushi King has been a favorite spot for many families over the last 30 years.
Sushi King, Aloha Confectionary among latest Oahu businesses to close
Robert Kekaula
Longtime Hawaii journalist, sportscaster Robert Kekaula dies at age 56
The shooting happened outside the Waipahu Walgreens Sunday morning.
Early morning Waipahu shooting injures a man in his 30s
Gabriel Kealoha with his wife Shannon and their daughter.
Family’s search for bone marrow donors in cancer fight captures attention of ‘The Rock’

Latest News

Keanae residents say the influx in visitors this summer is taking a toll on their roads,...
A ‘visitor impact fee’? East Maui councilmember proposes it to address tourism flood
HNN File
EMS: Man in serious condition after apparent gunshot wound to upper chest
Gov. David held a news conference Monday on his list of measures he wants to veto.
Ige plans to veto 28 of 268 bills approved in session, including one on hotel room tax
Peter Boy Kema and his siblings in 1996. Picture courtesy the family
State seeks again to get ‘Peter Boy’ suit thrown out in tactic that could add another 2 years to case