Taxpayers to front bill for rescue of a man who tried to kayak to Hawaii alone

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Taxpayers are footing the bill for a recent ocean rescue of a California man who was trying to kayak to Hawaii by himself.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Cyril Derreumaux’s rescue will cost taxpayers more than $42,000.

He needed assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard earlier this month after six days at sea. He was heading to the islands and was about 70 miles off the coast of Santa Cruz when rough conditions got the best of him.

The bill includes rescue crew hours, helicopter fuel, and a few other things.

An official with the U.S. Coast Guard told the San Francisco Chronicle that the money comes from a $1 billion national budget for search-and-rescue teams.

