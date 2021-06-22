Number of active COVID cases dip at HCCC as officials monitor outbreak

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Department of Public Safety released the latest COVID case counts in facilities statewide Monday.

DPS said at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center, 28 more inmate test results were returned. Of those, eight were positive, one inconclusive, and the rest were negative.

The latest numbers bring the total inmate count of active cases at HCCC to 111. There are also six active cases among staff. Two employees remain hospitalized.

These numbers are slightly down from last week, when DPS reported there were over 200 active cases at HCCC. In response to the outbreak, the county set up free testing sites around Hilo.

The Women’s Community Correctional Center also reported one positive staff test result. That employee last worked on June 16.

DPS says they are continually testing inmates and staff statewide. They are encouraging everyone to receive the COVID vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.