Need a new passport? Kahului Post Office can help at an upcoming event

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A hunger for travel is leading to an uptick in applications for new passports.

So much so that the Kahului Post Office will be hosting their third Passport Fair on June 26 for Maui residents.

Postal employees will accept applications from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“The relaxation of travel restrictions has contributed to increased demand for passports among our customers,” said Kahului Postmaster Nerisha Niu. “We want to make the process of applying for new passports easy for Maui residents. A lot of people, especially those with schoolchildren, don’t have the time during the week to visit a post office to submit their passport applications.”

USPS says more than 160 new passport applications were processed at the first two Passport Fairs which were held in March and May.

To register, send an email to HawaiiPassportFair@state.gov. Applicants are also being asked to complete a DS-11 application for the new passport in advance. Bring it unsigned to the event along with an acceptable passport photo, fees and documents. The form is available here.

