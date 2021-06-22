Tributes
Mostly dry conditions with lighter trade winds

By Ben Gutierrez
Updated: 37 minutes ago
Skies should be mostly clear to partly cloudy for the next several days with stable and dry conditions over the islands. Light trade winds will bring incoming clouds and light showers for windward and mauka areas, mainly during the overnight and early-morning hours. Winds may be light enough to allow for afternoon sea breezes for some leeward areas, but the chance for showers will be pretty low. Trade winds should strengthen over the weekend.

The high surf advisory for south shores has been canceled, but surf of 4 to 6 feet will still be possible, with more small to moderate swells expected through the week. Small northwest swells are also possible. East shores will have declining surf as the trade winds decrease into midweek, but wave heights will increase a bit by the weekend as the trades pick up.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

