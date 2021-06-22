Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Man accused of stealing 42,000 pounds of pistachios

Alberto Montemayor was booked in Tulare County. He's accused of stealing pistachios for resale.
Alberto Montemayor was booked in Tulare County. He's accused of stealing pistachios for resale.(Source: Tulare County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 12:10 AM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The sheriff’s office in Tulare County, California, arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly stealing 42,000 pounds of pistachios.

The Touchstone Pistachio Company requested police investigate the theft last week after the company realized the pistachios were missing.

Investigative leads in Fresno and Kern County discovered a tractor-trailer containing the pistachios had moved from a trucking lot in Delano to another lot nearby.

Detectives found the pistachios were being moved from 2,000-pound sacks into smaller bags and being resold.

The Touchstone Pistachio Company got the remaining pistachios back.

Alberto Montemayor was booked in Tulare County.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Repair work continues on water main break on Moanalua Freeway.
Drivers urged to plan ahead as repairs to damaged water main continue on Moanalua Freeway
Sushi King has been a favorite spot for many families over the last 30 years.
Sushi King, Aloha Confectionary among latest Oahu businesses to close
Robert Kekaula
Longtime Hawaii journalist, sportscaster Robert Kekaula dies at age 56
Gabriel Kealoha with his wife Shannon and their daughter.
Family’s search for bone marrow donors in cancer fight captures attention of ‘The Rock’
The shooting happened outside the Waipahu Walgreens Sunday morning.
Early morning Waipahu shooting injures a man in his 30s

Latest News

Then-President Donald Trump walked to a nearby church last June to take a photo after...
Judge tosses most claims over clearing protesters in DC park
Iran's new President-elect Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a press conference in Tehran, Iran,...
Iran’s election unsettles Biden’s hope for a nuclear deal
In this April 17, 2020, file photo, a patient is loaded into an ambulance by emergency medical...
Watchdog: Nursing home deaths up 32% in 2020 amid pandemic
Governor David Ige’s intent to veto list spurring relief for some and outrage for others.
Governor Ige’s potential vetoes spark criticism and praise