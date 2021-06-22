Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Kona judge recuses himself from murder case after stumbling upon crime scene

Ioane Asagra joins a hearing via Zoom call.
Ioane Asagra joins a hearing via Zoom call.(Hawaii Court System)
By HNN Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A murder case in Kona is postponed after the judge stumble upon the scene of the crime.

Kona District Court Judge Joseph P. Florendo Jr. recused himself from presiding over the case of 27-year-old Ioane Asagra.

He’s accused of shooting and killing Joey Richmond last month at a spot known as “End of the World” on Hawaii Island. Prosecutors say he also burned the victim’s BMW.

Bail was supposed to be set for Asagra Monday, but instead Judge Florendo recused himself because he said he saw the vehicle the day after it was burned.

Judicial code prohibits a judge from proceeding with a case if they feel they can’t be impartial or their impartiality could be questioned.

“I came upon the scene of the vehicle that was allegedly apart of the incident the day after, so I don’t think I should be sitting in as finder of fact here,” Florendo said Monday.

Asagra new preliminary hearing is set for Friday with a new judge to be determined.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Repair work continues on water main break on Moanalua Freeway.
Drivers urged to plan ahead as repairs to damaged water main continue on Moanalua Freeway
Sushi King has been a favorite spot for many families over the last 30 years.
Sushi King, Aloha Confectionary among latest Oahu businesses to close
Robert Kekaula
Longtime Hawaii journalist, sportscaster Robert Kekaula dies at age 56
The shooting happened outside the Waipahu Walgreens Sunday morning.
Early morning Waipahu shooting injures a man in his 30s
Gabriel Kealoha with his wife Shannon and their daughter.
Family’s search for bone marrow donors in cancer fight captures attention of ‘The Rock’

Latest News

Gov. David held a news conference Monday on his list of measures he wants to veto.
Ige plans to veto 28 of 268 bills approved in session, including one on hotel room tax
Peter Boy Kema and his siblings in 1996. Picture courtesy the family
State seeks again to get ‘Peter Boy’ suit thrown out in tactic that could add another 2 years to case
Keanae residents say the influx in visitors this summer is taking a toll on their roads,...
East Maui councilman suggests ‘visitor impact fee’ to help manage overtourism
US Indo-Pacific Command/FILE
Military: Russian ships came within 30 nautical miles of Hawaii during exercise
State seeks again to get ‘Peter Boy’ suit thrown out in tactic that could add another 2 years...
State seeks again to get ‘Peter Boy’ suit thrown out in tactic that could add another 2 years to case