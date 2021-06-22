Tributes
Hawaii reports 20 new COVID cases; no additional fatalities

By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 12:05 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 20 new COVID cases on Tuesday and no additional fatalities.

The death toll from the virus in the islands stands at 513.

Meanwhile, the state says that at least 57% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated while 62% have gotten at least one dose.

The 20 new infections bring the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 37,387.

Of the new cases, nine were on Oahu, five on Hawaii Island, three on Maui, and one on Kauai. There were also two residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Over the last 14 days, the state Health Department says there have been 513 new cases statewide.

Below is the daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

