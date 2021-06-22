State urges vaccinations after confirming community spread of Delta variant

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health confirmed Tuesday that the highly contagious Delta variant is spreading in the state.

In a news release, health officials said there were have been at least three cases of the variant — SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.617.2 — associated with travel from the mainland.

Two of those cases were detected on Oahu and one on Hawaii Island.

Lab data also found the Delta variant in an Oahu resident who had no history of travel.

Only one of the four individuals with the Delta variant was fully vaccinated, according to the DOH.

Officials added that in the three travel-related cases, all household members and close contacts who were fully vaccinated tested negative.

Health officials said there have been no hospitalizations among those with the variant, but all individuals were symptomatic.

First discovered in India, the Delta variant has now been detected in nearly every state, including in Hawaii. It’s more transmissible and has led to a rise in hospitalizations among unvaccinated Americans.

