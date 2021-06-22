Forecast: Trade winds to hold into the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Steady trade winds will continue through Thursday, then give way to slight southeast winds over the smaller islands on Friday and part of Saturday. Trade winds strengthens over the area Saturday night through Sunday. Look for trade showers to pickup overnight and mornings favoring the windward and mountain areas. If there are any showers, they will be light and brief, and confined to the windward and mauka areas.

The current south swell will subside through Tuesday. Small to moderate south swells are expected through the weekend. Small northwest swells will continue into the weekend. The weaker than normal trade winds will limit surf along east facing shores but stronger winds off the California coast will produce a small northeast swell.

