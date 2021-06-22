EMS: Man in serious condition after apparent gunshot wound to upper chest
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 7:55 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was listed in serious condition after apparently being shot Monday night.
According to Honolulu EMS, the 34-year-old man was shot in the upper chest.
Around 6:45 p.m., he was brought to an Oahu Emergency Room in a personal vehicle. Medical crews responded and treated the man and he was eventually taken to a trauma center.
Additional details surrounding the incident are unclear at this time.
This story may be updated.
