EMS: Man in serious condition after apparent gunshot wound to upper chest

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was listed in serious condition after apparently being shot Monday night.

According to Honolulu EMS, the 34-year-old man was shot in the upper chest.

Around 6:45 p.m., he was brought to an Oahu Emergency Room in a personal vehicle. Medical crews responded and treated the man and he was eventually taken to a trauma center.

Additional details surrounding the incident are unclear at this time.

