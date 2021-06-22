Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

East Maui councilman suggests ‘visitor impact fee’ to help manage overtourism

Keanae residents say the influx in visitors this summer is taking a toll on their roads,...
Keanae residents say the influx in visitors this summer is taking a toll on their roads, limited number of public restrooms, and livelihoods.(Hawaii News Now)
By Chelsea Davis
Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEANAE (HawaiiNewsNow) - Keanae, an old Hawaiian village in east Maui off the Road to Hana, was once considered a “hidden gem.” Now, it is a must-see stop for countless visitors.

“Our summers are normally super busy, pre-pandemic. But now it’s like double. A little bit too much. We needed that money, the income, because we lost it during the whole year of shutdown. But it’s a little bit too much right now,” said Healoha Carmichael.

Carmichael was born and raised in Keanae and has worked at Aunty Sandy’s Banana Bread stand for years. She says the influx in visitors this summer is taking a toll on their roads, limited number of public restrooms, and livelihoods.

“We had to make signs saying, ‘This is a street, please do not park here’ and put cones in front of people’s driveways because they just block and it’s frustrating for the taro farmers, they’re trying to go into the farm,” Carmichael said.

Although Carmichael is happy to be back at work, she and many other residents are begging lawmakers to help them find a balance.

“Our small community is at capacity,” councilman for east Maui Shane Sinenci.

Sinenci is suggesting a “visitor impact fee.”

He said other places do it, so why not Hawaii?

“Places like the Galapagos, it’s expensive to get there,” Sinenci said. “You would have to pay … impact fees if you’re visiting the Galapagos.”

Sinenci said it could be tacked on to every airline and cruise line ticket. He said locals would be exempt.

He said the goal is to create a higher level of respect among those traveling to the islands.

“Make it more expensive to visit would give us maybe a … visitor that would be more appreciative,” he said.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Repair work continues on water main break on Moanalua Freeway.
Drivers urged to plan ahead as repairs to damaged water main continue on Moanalua Freeway
Sushi King has been a favorite spot for many families over the last 30 years.
Sushi King, Aloha Confectionary among latest Oahu businesses to close
Robert Kekaula
Longtime Hawaii journalist, sportscaster Robert Kekaula dies at age 56
The shooting happened outside the Waipahu Walgreens Sunday morning.
Early morning Waipahu shooting injures a man in his 30s
Gabriel Kealoha with his wife Shannon and their daughter.
Family’s search for bone marrow donors in cancer fight captures attention of ‘The Rock’

Latest News

Gov. David held a news conference Monday on his list of measures he wants to veto.
Ige plans to veto 28 of 268 bills approved in session, including one on hotel room tax
Peter Boy Kema and his siblings in 1996. Picture courtesy the family
State seeks again to get ‘Peter Boy’ suit thrown out in tactic that could add another 2 years to case
US Indo-Pacific Command/FILE
Military: Russian ships came within 30 nautical miles of Hawaii during exercise
State seeks again to get ‘Peter Boy’ suit thrown out in tactic that could add another 2 years...
State seeks again to get ‘Peter Boy’ suit thrown out in tactic that could add another 2 years to case