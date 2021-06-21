WATCH: HNN participates in ‘Rokerthon’ in world record attempt

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now Sunrise was part of a world record attempt on Monday morning.

It was all for the return of “Rokerthon.” This year, Al Roker, of NBC’s “Today Show,” aimed for the Guinness World Record for “Most People in an Online Weather Reporting Video Relay.”

He featured more than 60 weather forecasts from NBC affiliates from across the country, including from HNN’s own Guy Hagi.

It aired around 4:50 a.m. HST.

