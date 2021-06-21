Tributes
Vaccinated and need help signing up for the incentive program? Dial 211

Aloha United Way specialists provide assistance on an array of matters.
Aloha United Way specialists provide assistance on an array of matters.
By HNN Staff
Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Extra assistance is now available for fully vaccinated Hawaii residents who need help signing up for the state’s vaccine incentive program.

The Aloha United Way is joining the #HIGotVaccinated campaign to help those without access to internet sign up for the giveaways. They can also help those with language barriers as their specialists can assist with more than 240 language.

Anyone in the state can now call 2-1-1, Aloha United Way’s free and confidential helpline, for assistance with entering. Organizers say the helpline has provided crucial information to many over the last year.

“AUW’s 2-1-1 helpline has supported a 400% increase in call volume throughout the pandemic, including providing information about how to get tested and how to access the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Lisa Kimura, Vice President of Community Impact at Aloha United Way. “Now that vaccines are readily available, and the #HIGotVaccinated giveaway effort is underway, we are thrilled to play a role in incentivizing and rewarding residents for doing their part and getting vaccinated.”

Click here to read more about the state’s vaccine incentive program.

The state already announced winners in their first round drawing. Many more prizes are still up for grabs.

The 211 helpline also can provide information on vaccines, food, housing, utility assistance, childcare, legal assistance and more. To learn more about their services, click here.

