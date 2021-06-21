Tributes
Police: Speed, alcohol likely factors in Kapahulu crash that left 2 critically injured

By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 10:51 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in a crash in Kapahulu on Sunday night that left two people critically injured.

Police said the crash happened about 9 p.m. at the intersection of Brokaw Street and Campbell Avenue.

A 2020 four-door Honda Civic, driven by a 23-year-old Wahiawa man, was traveling southbound on Brokaw Street when it entered the intersection with Campbell Avenue, hitting a 2016 Chevy Tahoe.

The Tahoe was driven by a 32-year-old Honolulu woman.

Police said the driver of the Honda Civic and a passenger in the Tahoe, a 29-year-old woman, were both taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The condition of the Honda Civic’s driver has since improved to serious.

EMS said an 11-year-old boy was also seriously injured in the crash. It was not clear which vehicle he was in.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

