Police: Speed, alcohol likely factors in Kapahulu crash that left 2 critically injured

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in a crash in Kapahulu on Sunday night that left two people critically injured.

Police said the crash happened about 9 p.m. at the intersection of Brokaw Street and Campbell Avenue.

A 2020 four-door Honda Civic, driven by a 23-year-old Wahiawa man, was traveling southbound on Brokaw Street when it entered the intersection with Campbell Avenue, hitting a 2016 Chevy Tahoe.

The Tahoe was driven by a 32-year-old Honolulu woman.

Police said the driver of the Honda Civic and a passenger in the Tahoe, a 29-year-old woman, were both taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The condition of the Honda Civic’s driver has since improved to serious.

EMS said an 11-year-old boy was also seriously injured in the crash. It was not clear which vehicle he was in.

Police are continuing to investigate.

