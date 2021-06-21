Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Man with giant kidneys to undergo major surgery for removal

By CNN Staff
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, England (CNN) - A man is hoping to get his life back after getting both of his enlarged kidneys removed next month.

Warren Higgs has polycycstic kidney disease, which means cysts grow on his kidneys.

The disease can reduce organ function, but that hasn’t happened to the 54-year-old. His kidneys have just grown so large, he’s having trouble breathing.

Surgeons estimate the kidneys weigh about 88 pounds each, making them among the largest kidneys on record.

Higgs’ surgery is scheduled for July 12. He’ll begin dialysis and probably need several follow-up procedures after his surgery.

The Englishman wants to donate one kidney to research and save the other as a memento.

Higgs has an online fundraiser established to get a special modified electric tricycle to regain his fitness.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Repair work continues on water main break on Moanalua Freeway.
Drivers urged to plan ahead as work continues on damaged water main on Moanalua Freeway
Sushi King has been a favorite spot for many families over the last 30 years.
Sushi King, Aloha Confectionary among latest Oahu businesses to close
Robert Kekaula
Longtime Hawaii journalist, sportscaster Robert Kekaula dies at age 56
A witness that spoke with Hawaii News Now who wants to remain anonymous says they were driving...
Police arrest man for 2nd-degree murder following deadly shooting in Kalihi
Residents at 15 Craigside receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
2 COVID-related deaths reported alongside 69 new cases

Latest News

Gabriel Kealoha with his wife Shannon and their daughter.
Family in cancer fight calls on ‘The Rock’ to raise awareness about bone marrow registry
Pictured Sunday, June 20, 2021, the home owned by Larry and Sally Higgins, was destroyed by...
After causing 14 deaths, Claudette heads out to sea
FILE - In this June 20, 2016 file photo, the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Empress of the Seas...
Judge rules for Florida on CDC order blocking cruise ships
Tornado damage is seen in Naperville, Ill., early Monday morning
Tornado sweeps through suburban Chicago, causing damage