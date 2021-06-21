Man accused of illegally entering Haiku Stairs, assaulting HPD officer
Updated: 42 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 18-year-old man is accused of illegally entering the off-limits Haiku Stairs and assaulting a Honolulu police officer, officials said.
It happened around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Police arrested the man on suspicion of first-degree assault of a law enforcement officer.
He’s also facing a trespassing charge.
Police did not release further details.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.