Man accused of illegally entering Haiku Stairs, assaulting HPD officer

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 18-year-old man is accused of illegally entering the off-limits Haiku Stairs and assaulting a Honolulu police officer, officials said.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police arrested the man on suspicion of first-degree assault of a law enforcement officer.

He’s also facing a trespassing charge.

Police did not release further details.

This story may be updated.

