LIVE: Governor to outline which legislative bills he plans to veto

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige says he plans to veto 28 measures approved in the 2021 legislative session, including a bill that would dramatically change how the hotel room tax works and a measure that would have given Hawaii’s teachers $2,200 bonuses.

The governor is holding a news conference Monday to discuss the veto list.

Ige said he plans to veto the hotel room tax measure because it would limit the Hawaii Tourism Authority’s ability to better manage the industry, especially at a time when arrivals are soaring.

“I am very concerned that the funding and functional changes in this bill will severely damage HTA’s shift to destination management,” Ige said.

“We need to find ways to mitigate the impact of visitors on our islands, and this bill would make it impossible for the HTA to strike a more sustainable balance in our communities.”

Under the measure approved by lawmakers, the counties would no longer share part of the revenues from the 10.25% tax but would be able to create their own additional 3% tax.

The bill also included a host of changes to how HTA is funded.

Also on Monday, the governor said he plans to veto House Bill 613, a large education measure that included bonuses for teachers. Ige said his veto is based on federal funding rules.

The governor has previously said that the state Legislature did not have the authority to approve the bonuses, adding the pay bump was a collective bargaining issue.

Earlier this month, teachers ratified a two-year contract that freezes their pay through June 2023.

Ige acknowledged that his vetoes make some holes in the budget that must be addressed. He said those could be dealt with in a special session, but he added that one is not necessarily required.

The governor has until July 6 to make his final decisions on which bills he plans to veto.

