Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

June’s strawberry full moon rises Thursday

By Ed Payne
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 5:14 AM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – June’s full moon is coming this week.

The strawberry moon peaks at 2:40 p.m. EDT on Thursday while the sun is still out, so skywatchers will have to wait until sundown to get their first view of the celestial show, NASA says.

The June moniker comes from Native American tradition.

“This name has been used by Algonquin, Ojibwe, Dakota, and Lakota peoples, among others, to mark the ripening of “June-bearing” strawberries that are ready to be gathered,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

In Europe, this moon was called the honey moon.

“June was traditionally the month of marriages, and is even named after the Roman goddess of marriage, Juno,” the Almanac says. “Following marriage comes the ‘honeymoon,’ which may be tied to this alternative Moon name!”

The strawberry moon will appear full the night before and after its peak.

Viewing in your area will depend on weather conditions there.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two left lanes westbound are closed as crews perform repairs.
Repairs to 42-inch watermain along freeway to impact afternoon rush hour for upcoming work week
Sushi King has been a favorite spot for many families over the last 30 years.
Sushi King, Aloha Confectionary among latest Oahu businesses to close
Robert Kekaula
Longtime Hawaii journalist, sportscaster Robert Kekaula dies at age 56
A witness that spoke with Hawaii News Now who wants to remain anonymous says they were driving...
Police arrest man for 2nd-degree murder following deadly shooting in Kalihi
Residents at 15 Craigside receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
2 COVID-related deaths reported alongside 69 new cases

Latest News

Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage
A massive explosion set off by the U.S. Navy was felt on the Richter sale.
Huge Navy blast off Fla. Atlantic coast registers as earthquake
Repair work continues on water main break on Moanalua Freeway.
Drivers urged to plan ahead as work continues on damaged water main on Moanalua Freeway
A massive explosion set off by the U.S. Navy was felt on the Richter sale.
RAW: Navy explosion off coast triggers earthquake