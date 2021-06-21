Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Huge Navy blast off Fla. Atlantic coast registers as earthquake

By CNN staff
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Don’t worry about that shaking in Florida. It’s just a massive military explosion.

An “experimental explosion” triggered by the Navy about 100 miles off Florida’s Atlantic coast registered as a 3.9 magnitude earthquake Friday.

The blast is known as a “shock trial,” an explosion meant to test a ship’s ability to withstand nearby detonations.

The Navy was testing its new aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford.

These types of detonations have been purposely triggered for decades after the Navy discovered nearby explosions could knock out key systems on its vessels, even when they don’t cause physical damage.

This marks the first time the Navy has conducted shock trials since it tested the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier in 1987.

Military officials say the tests are in compliance with environmental requirements that consider the migration patterns of marine life.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two left lanes westbound are closed as crews perform repairs.
Repairs to 42-inch watermain along freeway to impact afternoon rush hour for upcoming work week
Sushi King has been a favorite spot for many families over the last 30 years.
Sushi King, Aloha Confectionary among latest Oahu businesses to close
Robert Kekaula
Longtime Hawaii journalist, sportscaster Robert Kekaula dies at age 56
A witness that spoke with Hawaii News Now who wants to remain anonymous says they were driving...
Police arrest man for 2nd-degree murder following deadly shooting in Kalihi
Residents at 15 Craigside receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
2 COVID-related deaths reported alongside 69 new cases

Latest News

Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage
A full moon over Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.
June’s strawberry full moon rises Thursday
Repair work continues on water main break on Moanalua Freeway.
Drivers urged to plan ahead as work continues on damaged water main on Moanalua Freeway
A massive explosion set off by the U.S. Navy was felt on the Richter sale.
RAW: Navy explosion off coast triggers earthquake