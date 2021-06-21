Tributes
Hawaii’s Kobe Kato and Arizona baseball knocked out of College World Series

By HNN Staff
Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Aiea High School graduate Kobe Kato and No. 5 ranked Arizona baseball were eliminated from the College World Series in Omaha Monday morning — falling to Stanford, 14-5.

The Wildcats were placed in the losers bracket after a tough loss on Saturday against Vanderbilt that went to extra innings, 7-6.

AZ’s struggles continued into their must-win game against the Cardinals, getting dominated at the plate.

Against Stanford, Kato was 1-for-3 from the plate and finished with 1 run, a triple and an RBI. Kato also recorded a run while going 1-for-4 from the plate on Saturday against Vanderbilt.

Kobe Kato ends the season with a career high 79 hits along with a .350 batting percentage. The Wildcats end their 2021 season 45-18.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

