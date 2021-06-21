Hawaii reports 14 new COVID cases; vaccination rate stands at 57%

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state saw just 14 new COVID cases on Monday and no additional fatalities. The death toll from the virus in the islands is 513.

Meanwhile, the vaccination rate in Hawaii now stands at 57% of the population.

The 14 new infections bring the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 37,367.

Over the last 14 days, the state Health Department says there have been 513 new cases statewide.

Meanwhile, the state said it has administered 1,651,129 vaccine doses at last check. Some 57% of all residents are fully vaccinated while 62% have gotten at least one dose.

Below is the daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

