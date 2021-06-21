Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Hawaii reports 14 new COVID cases; vaccination rate stands at 57%

HNN File
HNN File(File Image)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 12:09 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state saw just 14 new COVID cases on Monday and no additional fatalities. The death toll from the virus in the islands is 513.

Meanwhile, the vaccination rate in Hawaii now stands at 57% of the population.

The 14 new infections bring the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 37,367.

Over the last 14 days, the state Health Department says there have been 513 new cases statewide.

Meanwhile, the state said it has administered 1,651,129 vaccine doses at last check. Some 57% of all residents are fully vaccinated while 62% have gotten at least one dose.

Below is the daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Repair work continues on water main break on Moanalua Freeway.
Drivers urged to plan ahead as repairs to damaged water main continue on Moanalua Freeway
Sushi King has been a favorite spot for many families over the last 30 years.
Sushi King, Aloha Confectionary among latest Oahu businesses to close
Robert Kekaula
Longtime Hawaii journalist, sportscaster Robert Kekaula dies at age 56
A witness that spoke with Hawaii News Now who wants to remain anonymous says they were driving...
Police arrest man for 2nd-degree murder following deadly shooting in Kalihi
Residents at 15 Craigside receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
2 COVID-related deaths reported alongside 69 new cases

Latest News

Residents at 15 Craigside receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
2 COVID-related deaths reported alongside 69 new cases
A protestor in Downtown Honolulu on Monday.
Protestors rally in opposition of stay-at-home orders, other COVID-19 response efforts
Kamaile Academy was the first school to participate in the testing program.
COVID-19 testing pilot at Waianae school could prove model for other campuses
Vaccine Image / Generic
Hawaii reports 3 additional COVID fatalities; 44 new cases