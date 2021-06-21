Gentle trades, sparse rainfall to start summer

Gentle to moderate trade winds will start the first week of summer, but will ease up Wednesday and Thursday as a surface ridge is pushed closer to the state. The lighter winds could result in leeward sea breezes, but the atmosphere will be stable and so rainfall will be limited. The Kona slopes of the Big Island will also have the typical summertime clouds and pop-up showers during the afternoons and evenings. Trade winds will likely strengthen for the coming weekend.

At the beach the current south swell will gradually subside through Monday, with smaller swells keeping surf from going completely flat during the week. A few northwest swells will move through this week, including one on Monday that could bring some head-high sets. East shores will decline a bit during the latter part of the week with the weaker trades, but will rise again with strengthening winds for the weekend.

