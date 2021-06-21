Forecast: Calm pleasant weather to hold through the week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weakening surface ridge north of the state will keep light to moderate trade winds and localized sea breezes over terrain sheltered leeward areas through Friday.

Drier trends remain in the forecast from Monday onward due to a strong upper level ridge over the region.

Weather conditions from Monday through Friday remain the same with light to moderate trade winds. Brief passing showers are still possible with fairly limited rainfall activity.

The Kona coast may see extended evening showers from sunset until midnight due to onshore winds converging with the downslope mountain breezes.

The current south swell is peaked last night with surf above the advisory level along south-facing shores. The swell will gradually subside through Tuesday.

A couple more southern hemisphere swells will produce small surf along the south-facing shores through the second half of the week.

A new northwest swell will produce small surf along north- and west-facing shores Monday, with another small northwest swell expected Wednesday.

