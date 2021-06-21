Tributes
Early morning Waipahu shooting injures a man in his 30s

The shooting happened outside the Waipahu Walgreens Sunday morning.
The shooting happened outside the Waipahu Walgreens Sunday morning.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 2:56 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man in his 30s is in stable condition after being shot in the leg early Sunday morning.

Honolulu police and EMS responded to the Waipahu Walgreens on Leonui Street just before 4 a.m.

EMS transported him to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

HPD investigated the incident and said no arrests have been made, and there was no suspect information available.

Any witnesses with tips should call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

