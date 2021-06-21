Tributes
CrossFit 808 competed in Atlas Games over weekend, with hopes to advance to CrossFit Games

By Kyle Chinen
Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Over the weekend a local Crossfit Gym looked to punch their ticket into the prestigious Crossfit Games, which annually brings in some of the greatest athletes — looking for the world’s fittest.

Team CrossFit 808 is one of only twenty gyms in the country to make it to the semifinal rounds of the Atlas Games, a qualifier to advance to the Mecca of Crossfit, but like any event taking place during the pandemic...the local team had to compete from the comfort of their own gym.

In a normal year, the athletes would travel to compete head-to-head against other teams in specially prepared gyms.

Instead, CrossFit 808 created their own competition space, bringing out the tape measures to set up their stations that follow the regulations of the Atlas Games’.

Workouts are then sent to judges on the mainland to determine points and standings.

Everything has to be perfect, were in a live event , you know it’s on the judges call and it’s never really going to be reviewed so you go that pressure on you and then the logistics, they have very specific directions for every workout.” Team captain Elyse Umeda-Korth told Hawaii News Now. “We’ve had to adjust certain spaces because the camera angle wouldn’t fit, so it’s been a bunch of logistical things that we’ve had to overcome in this one.”

Events ran from Thursday through Saturday. Currently, Team Crossfit 808 sits in 7th place with the top 5 advancing to the Crossfit Games.

Judging is still occurring, so the team hopes are still alive.

