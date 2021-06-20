Tributes
Maui hosts virtual parade and hoolaulea in honor of King Kamehameha

Na Kamehameha Commemorative Pa'u Parade and Hoolaulea
Na Kamehameha Commemorative Pa'u Parade and Hoolaulea
By HNN Staff
Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the Valley Isle, a virtual parade and hoolaulea was held in honor of King Kamehameha on Saturday.

Multiple local non-profits organized Na Kamehameha Commemorative Paʻu Parade and Hoolaulea to celebrate King Kamehameha Day.

The festivities usually occur in-person and draw large crowds but due to COVID health and safety restrictions, the event was pre-recorded.

The virtual event featured Pa’u riders, healthy cooking demonstrations and entertainment — including performances from Halau O Ka Hanu Lehua, Ka Pilina Music, among other guests.

To watch the virtual celebration, click here.

