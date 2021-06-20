Tributes
Light to moderate trades, lighter showers for the start of summer

By Ben Gutierrez
Updated: 54 minutes ago
Light to moderate trade winds are expected through the middle of the coming week. The winds may be light enough for local afternoon sea breezes that could allow clouds to develop. An upper level low to the north of the state is moving away, which could allow for more stable conditions that will limit the chance for showers. Conditions should remain stable for much of the coming week.

At the beach, a new long-period southerly swell will push surf just below advisory levels for south-facing shores. The swell is forecast to peak Sunday and gradually decline into the middle of the week. North and west shores will see some small swells Sunday and again mid week, but waves are expected to otherwise remain on the small side.

Summer officially begins in the Northern Hemisphere on Sunday at 5:32 p.m. HST. Hope you enjoy the last day of spring, and for you Dads out there, Happy Father’s Day!

Lighter showers are expected for Father's Day and the start of summer.
Light trades, more stable conditions on the way

