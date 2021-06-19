Police arrest man for 2nd-degree murder following deadly shooting in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested a man early Saturday for second-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting in Kalihi.

Authorities arrested 37-year-old Eddieson Reyes for allegedly shooting and killing a 19-year-old man just before midnight.

Police said the shooting happened at around 11:50 p.m. Officers later identified and arrested Reyes at 1:50 a.m.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene to treat the 19-year-old victim, who was transported to the nearest hospital in critical condition.

Officials said upon arrival the victim’s condition deteriorated and he was later pronounced dead.

The case remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story, details will be added as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.