Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Police arrest man for 2nd-degree murder following deadly shooting in Kalihi

HPD/File image
HPD/File image(HNN File (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested a man early Saturday for second-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting in Kalihi.

Authorities arrested 37-year-old Eddieson Reyes for allegedly shooting and killing a 19-year-old man just before midnight.

Police said the shooting happened at around 11:50 p.m. Officers later identified and arrested Reyes at 1:50 a.m.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene to treat the 19-year-old victim, who was transported to the nearest hospital in critical condition.

Officials said upon arrival the victim’s condition deteriorated and he was later pronounced dead.

The case remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story, details will be added as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Could COVID restrictions in Hawaii be dropped before a 70% vaccination rate? Gov. David Ige...
Ige suggests state could drop all COVID restrictions before reaching 70% vaccination rate
She says her son's final resting place was disturbed in either late May or early June.
A Kauai mother visited her son’s grave, and made a heartbreaking discovery
Police fatally shot a man in Hilo on Friday after he lunged at them with a knife, injuring one.
Big Island police: Suspect fatally shot when he attacked officers with machete
President Joe Biden signs the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, in the East Room of the...
Juneteenth is officially a federal holiday. Who in Hawaii has the day off?
The driver in a 2019 crash that killed three pedestrians will serve 30 years behind bars.
‘Please forgive me’: Driver in Kakaako pedestrian crash that killed 3 addresses families in court

Latest News

Dozens of people showed up for a rally protesting the police shootings of Iremamber Sykap and...
Protesters rally for police reforms after week of new developments in 2 police shootings
A grand jury indicted Thomas Garner, of Jacksonville, Florida, with second-degree murder Friday.
Florida man charged in 1982 cold case murder on Oahu
State officials say making Hana Highway a toll road could potentially jeopardize federal funding.
How to ease East Maui congestion? Toll road, visitor cap among proposals eyed
"Something needs to be done. Because a lot of locals are angry, I mean very very angry over the...
Toll road, reservation system among the proposals for helping to manage East Maui tourism