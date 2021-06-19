Longtime Hawaii journalist, sportscaster Robert Kekaula dies

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Robert Kekaula, a longtime journalist and sportscaster in Hawaii, died Saturday morning surrounded by his family.

Kekaula passed away at 8:25 a.m., according to family members.

In a statement his family said:

“We have heavy hearts this morning as our ‘ohana has lost its mighty wings. He lived his life his own way and was so much to so many people. His heart was full of love for his family, sports and most of all music. Our wings are broken but we will fly again one day. And Robert will fly beside us and continue to guide us along the way. Mahalo to everyone who touched his life along this journey. Aloha ‘Oe to our father, partner, brother, uncle and friend. We ask for privacy as we get through this difficult time.”

The exact cause of his death is unknown at this time.

A legend in Hawaii sports media, Kekaula started his first job in broadcast journalism at KGMB as a weekend sports producer.

In 1989, he joined KITV as a weekend sports anchor and reporter. He later left the station for KHNL in 1994, and returned to KITV in 1997 to work as sports director.

Kekaula most recently worked as a Managing Editor at KITV.

Following the announcement of Kekaula’s death, KITV4′s News Director Janice Gin said, “He leaves a legacy of being a great communicator, one who understood people of all walks. He appreciated the human spirit and human potential. He loved Hawaii, and the culture that made him proud to be a native son of the Islands.”

Members of the sports community also shared their sadness and condolences on social media following the news.

“Robert was truly a legend in sports broadcasting in the state of Hawaii and as the voice of University of Hawaii Football. He loved UH sports with a passion. He beld green and white,” said UH Athletics.

Statement from UH Athletics on the passing of longtime sportscaster and @HawaiiFootball announcer Robert Kekaula.



Rest in Aloha, Robert. pic.twitter.com/BKLajMrueb — Hawaii Athletics (@HawaiiAthletics) June 19, 2021

For years, Kekaula provided a play-by-play voice for University of Hawaii football games for Spectrum Sports.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.