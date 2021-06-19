Tributes
Judge denies lower bail request for Big Island murder suspect

Ioane Asagra
Ioane Asagra(Hawaii County Police)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 5:35 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge has denied a lower bail request for a Big Island murder suspect.

Ioane Asagrais, 27, of Captain Cook, is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Joey Richmond in an area known as “End of the World” on May 25.

He is also accused of burning the victim’s BMW.

Asagra’s bail is set at $550,000. Because he has previous felony convictions, prosecutors are seeking a sentence of life behind bars without the possibility of parole.

He’s due back in court on Monday.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

