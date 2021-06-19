Hawaii reports 1 additional COVID fatality; 70 new cases

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state reported one additional COVID fatality on Saturday, pushing the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 511.

There were also 70 new COVID infections statewide, pushing the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 37,284.

Of the new cases, 25 were on Oahu, seven on Maui, 30 on Hawaii Island, and two on Kauai. There were also six residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Over the last 14 days, DOH says there have been 665 new cases throughout the state.

Meanwhile, the state said it has administered 1,637,582 vaccine doses. Some 56% of all residents are fully vaccinated while 61% have gotten at least one dose.

