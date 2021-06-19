Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Hawaii reports 1 additional COVID fatality; 70 new cases

Residents at 15 Craigside receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Residents at 15 Craigside receive the COVID-19 vaccine.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state reported one additional COVID fatality on Saturday, pushing the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 511.

There were also 70 new COVID infections statewide, pushing the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 37,284.

Of the new cases, 25 were on Oahu, seven on Maui, 30 on Hawaii Island, and two on Kauai. There were also six residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Over the last 14 days, DOH says there have been 665 new cases throughout the state.

Meanwhile, the state said it has administered 1,637,582 vaccine doses. Some 56% of all residents are fully vaccinated while 61% have gotten at least one dose.

Below is the daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Could COVID restrictions in Hawaii be dropped before a 70% vaccination rate? Gov. David Ige...
Ige suggests state could drop all COVID restrictions before reaching 70% vaccination rate
She says her son's final resting place was disturbed in either late May or early June.
A Kauai mother visited her son’s grave, and made a heartbreaking discovery
Police fatally shot a man in Hilo on Friday after he lunged at them with a knife, injuring one.
Big Island police: Suspect fatally shot when he attacked officers with machete
President Joe Biden signs the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, in the East Room of the...
Juneteenth is officially a federal holiday. Who in Hawaii has the day off?
The driver in a 2019 crash that killed three pedestrians will serve 30 years behind bars.
‘Please forgive me’: Driver in Kakaako pedestrian crash that killed 3 addresses families in court

Latest News

A protestor in Downtown Honolulu on Monday.
Protestors rally in opposition of stay-at-home orders, other COVID-19 response efforts
Kamaile Academy was the first school to participate in the testing program.
COVID-19 testing pilot at Waianae school could prove model for other campuses
Vaccine Image / Generic
Hawaii reports 3 additional COVID fatalities; 44 new cases
The driver in a 2019 crash that killed three pedestrians will serve 30 years behind bars.
‘Please forgive me’: Driver in Kakaako pedestrian crash that killed 3 addresses families in court