GRAPHIC: Hawaii Island police release bodycam video from fatal Hilo officer-involved shooting

By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2021 at 12:16 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County Police released body camera video from a deadly officer-involved shooting in which a man allegedly attacked them with a machete in Hilo.

Authorities said officers fatally shot the man Friday after he lunged at police with a machete and injured one of the responding officers.

Officials said the incident happened around 11:20 a.m., when Hawaii Island patrol officers responded to a vacant home on Kilauea Avenue where a burglary alarm had gone off.

In the released body camera footage, shots can be heard being fired by officers.

The video also shows officers retreating from the room where the shooting occurred and police treating the officer wounded by the machete.

Officials said the officer was taken to Hilo Medical Center in stable condition with an injury to his forearm.

Authorities said the officers secured the perimeter before entering the home. They found the last bedroom to be checked locked and heard someone inside, said Hawaii County Police Lt. Rio Amon-Wilkins.

“The man attacked one of the officers, who was struck in the forearm, and then two separate officers discharged their weapons,” Amon-Wilkins said.

The man has not yet been identified.

Authorities have also not released the lengths of service for the three officers involved.

The incident was the second fatal police shooting on Hawaii Island this week.

This story will be updated.

