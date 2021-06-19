Tributes
Freeway lane closures to continue through weekend as crews repair water main

By HNN Staff
Updated: 50 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Repairs to a 42-inch water main on Moanalua Freeway westbound will continue through the weekend, officials said.

The Board of Water Supply said the water main was damaged by a contractor.

Crews halted repairs on Friday afternoon to minimize the impact on rush hour traffic.

But the work will resume Friday night and continue through the weekend.

Drivers should expect lane closures from the Moanalua Freeway and H-1 Freeway split westbound until the Fort Shafter on-ramp.

The Fort Shafter/Ahua Street exit will also be closed.

This story will be updated.

