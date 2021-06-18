Tributes
With state testing agreement in place, Hawaiian Airlines to resume Tahiti service

Hawaiian Airlines/FILE
Hawaiian Airlines/FILE(Hawaiian Airlines/file)
By HNN Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines will resume service to Tahiti in August after the state announced a new pre-travel testing agreement with French Polynesia.

Beginning Aug. 7, Hawaiian will reinstate once-weekly nonstop service from Honolulu to Tahiti.

Hawaiian Airlines has served Tahiti since 1987, but suspended the route in March 2020.

“We look forward to reconnecting our islands, but most importantly, reconnecting family members who have not seen each other for over a year,” said Peter Ingram, president and CEO at Hawaiian Airlines, in a news release.

“We appreciate the tremendous work by the governments of French Polynesia and Hawaii to open up travel between our regions.”

Both Hawaii and French Polynesia will have traveler testing requirements in place.

For more information, click here.

