UH Athletics names Rich Hill as new head coach of Rainbow Warriors baseball

The University of Hawaii Athletics Department has named Rich Hill as the next head coach of the...
The University of Hawaii Athletics Department has named Rich Hill as the next head coach of the Rainbow Warriors baseball team.(USD Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 9:37 AM HST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Athletics Department has named Rich Hill as the next head coach of the Rainbow Warriors baseball team.

Hill becomes just the third head coach in UH baseball history.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Rich, Lori, Robbie and Lindsey to Hawai’i, the university, and the UH Athletics ‘ohana,” UH Athletics Director David Matlin said in a statement. “We are excited for this new chapter of Rainbow Warrior Baseball to begin with Coach Hill at the helm.”

Hill comes to the islands after a 23 year stint as the skipper of the University of San Diego, with an overall coaching career of 35 years and a record of 1,079-738-4 — most recently leading the Toreros to a 33-12 campaign and a second place finish in the West Coast Conference.

During his tenure with the Toreros, coach Hill has racked up a long list of accomplishments, including multiple NCAA regional appearances, seven WCC titles and became the youngest coaches in collegiate baseball history to reach 500 career wins back in 2003.

Before his time in San Diego, Hill saw success at the University of San Fransisco and his alma mater of California Lutheran.

Hill has also been a part of USA Baseball for eight different seasons, including head coach for the 2015 US Collegiate National Team.

