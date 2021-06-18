Tributes
Open House: A rare find, 1BD in Ahuimanu Hills and a 2BD, 2-bath spacious condo in Ward Lanai

By HNN Staff
Updated: 45 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.

First up, a rare find in Ahuimanu Hills! This beautifully maintained, one-of-a-kind, 1-bedroom, 1-bath suite offers a perfect combination of privacy, comfort, and convenience. You’ll appreciate the attention to detail that makes this home truly special. There’s a grand master bedroom with en suite bath, seating area and extra-large closet room. There’s even a fireplace! You’ll enjoy peace and tranquility as you bask in the beauty of the Koolau mountains. Relax on your lanai in the privacy of a fully fenced backyard and live your best life! Be sure to schedule your private showing today.

Up next, check out this beautiful 2-bed, 2-bath spacious condo in Ward Lanai. It’s very private with only four units per floor, a huge living room with separate dining room, and two full-size parking stalls near the secured entrance to the building. There’s also a full-size washer and dryer, new refrigerator, and extra storage! The unit is conveniently located on the bus line to the University of Hawaii and downtown and is also within walking distance to the Blaisdell and the Academy of Arts. Come see this unit before it’s gone!

So if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or if you’re interested in refinancing your current home get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank.

