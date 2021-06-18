Man sentenced to over 24 years in prison for drug trafficking, money laundering

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge sentenced a Kailua man to more than 24 years in prison for his roles in distributing meth and cocaine in Hawaii and for laundering money.

According to court documents, Justin K. Wilcox was the Oahu leader and organizer of the drug conspiracy which operated in Hawaii and involved more than five members with drugs supplied by a source in Las Vegas.

The 39-year-old previously pled guilty in 2019 to the charges of drug tracking and laundering.

The court found Wilcox responsible for the possession and distribution of 3,880 grams of pure methamphetamine and nearly 1,400 grams of cocaine.

Officials also discovered Wilcox had used his Kailua clothing company, “Armed and Dangerous,” as a front business to launder cash drug proceeds. Because of this, he was ordered to pay $127,000 for proceeds he obtained through his drug trafficking activities.

Over the course of the investigation, federal law enforcement agents seized 8.4 kilograms of meth, 1.39 kilograms of cocaine, over $160,000 in cash, two firearms and ammunition.

Officials said a total of eight individuals were convicted for their participation in the drug conspiracy along with a ninth man who was convicted of related drug charges.

All nine received sentences of nearly four years imprisonment or greater, with two receiving sentences that exceed 20 years in prison.

