Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Lawmaker, watchdog call for investigation into HART’s attempt to contract Hanabusa

By Rick Daysog
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 6:48 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A state lawmaker and a political watchdog are calling for an investigation into the rail authority’s attempt to award a lucrative lobbying contract to former Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa.

The lawmaker, state Sen. Kurt Fevella, is also calling for HART’s interim CEO Lori Kahikina and Board Chair Toby Martyn to step down.

“Kahikina, do everybody a favor, resign. Toby do us all a favor, quit, resign,” he said. “This is shameful.”

Back in February, the financially troubled rail authority put out a call for bidders in February for law firms and consultants to lobby the state and city for more money.

But the rail authority’s internal emails going back to late last year indicate that HART was already set on bringing on Hanabusa.

In December, one board member — Lynn McCory — even talked about paying Hanabusa between $150,000 and $200,000.

“Like Alice in Wonderland, they knew what the conclusion was before they asked the questions,” said Ian Lind, board member of Common Cause Hawaii and longtime investigative reporter and blogger.

“Their behind-the-scenes emails were all designed to fool the public to give the appearance of following the sunshine law and open procurement — but it was all smoke and mirrors.”

HART declined comment for this story but on Sunrise on Monday Kahikina defended its actions.

“Prior to the solicitation, we referred to the contract as the ‘Colleen’ or ‘Hanabusa contract.’ And so I did double check with Corporation Counsel. Although that wasn’t a procurement violation we all could have handled it better,” she said.

Hanabusa eventually turned down the job last month and joined HART as an unpaid board member.

She told Hawaii News Now that she hasn’t seen the emails, wasn’t aware of the behind-the-scenes discussions and first heard of them when Kahikina mentioned them on Monday.

The city has said HART officials displayed poor judgment but maintains that they did not break state procurement laws.

Related Coverage:

HART, facing massive budget shortfall, awards $216,000 consultant contract to Hanabusa

Hanabusa turns down pricey HART consultant contract; mayor appoints her to rail board

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 39-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting, EMS said.
Driver shot in Waikiki after getting into fight with suspects who had allegedly been following him
Charging documents included images of bullet trajectories from the officers.
3 Honolulu police officers face murder charges in teen’s fatal shooting
file photo
Travel restrictions ease as Hawaii makes progress in vaccination efforts
In painstaking detail, the criminal complaint against three Honolulu officers charged in the...
Prosecutors: No lives were in danger when officers fatally shot 16-year-old
The Kahului Airport is currently seeing about 8,000 incoming travelers a day.
Maui airport packed as travel restrictions ease for the state

Latest News

Political watchdogs are also demanding an investigation into potential procurement law...
State lawmaker calls on HART leadership to step down over alleged mishandling of Hanabusa contract
Two Honolulu police officers were called to testify before the federal grand jury hearing...
Newly released reports show what federal prosecutors are using to tie engineering firm to Keith Kaneshiro
Ryan Santos, 34, was shot and killed by police Sunday night.
Autopsy reveals suspect fatally shot by Hawaii Island police died from single gunshot
Ioane Asagra arrested by police.
Police charge man with murder in connection to fatal Kona shooting